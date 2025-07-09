New Analyst Forecast: $CAG Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CAG. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $CAG.
$CAG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/12/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 06/09/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/12/2025
$CAG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CAG recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $CAG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $22.0 on 07/09/2025
- Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $22.0 on 07/02/2025
- Bryan Adams from UBS set a target price of $21.0 on 07/01/2025
- Bryan Spillane from B of A Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 06/12/2025
- Leah Jordan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $21.0 on 06/09/2025
- Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a target price of $26.0 on 05/12/2025
- Ken Goldman from JP Morgan set a target price of $25.0 on 05/06/2025
$CAG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CAG stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 05/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 01/15.
$CAG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 391 institutional investors add shares of $CAG stock to their portfolio, and 365 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 12,682,793 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $338,250,089
- ILEX CAPITAL PARTNERS (UK) LLP removed 4,289,918 shares (-86.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,412,113
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 4,191,555 shares (+233.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,788,771
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,670,033 shares (+170.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,879,780
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 2,702,407 shares (+49.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,073,194
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 2,656,493 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,848,668
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 1,970,670 shares (-41.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,557,768
