New Analyst Forecast: $CAG Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

July 09, 2025 — 11:09 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CAG. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $CAG.

$CAG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/12/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 06/09/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/12/2025

$CAG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CAG recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $CAG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $22.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $22.0 on 07/02/2025
  • Bryan Adams from UBS set a target price of $21.0 on 07/01/2025
  • Bryan Spillane from B of A Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 06/12/2025
  • Leah Jordan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $21.0 on 06/09/2025
  • Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a target price of $26.0 on 05/12/2025
  • Ken Goldman from JP Morgan set a target price of $25.0 on 05/06/2025

$CAG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CAG stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CAG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 391 institutional investors add shares of $CAG stock to their portfolio, and 365 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

