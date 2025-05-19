New Analyst Forecast: $CAE Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CAE. CIBC gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $CAE.
$CAE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025
- National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025
$CAE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $CAE stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC removed 7,950,012 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $195,490,795
- BROWNING WEST LP added 7,800,012 shares (+131.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $191,802,295
- FIL LTD added 5,832,037 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $143,409,789
- EARNEST PARTNERS LLC removed 4,439,230 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,667,657
- NEXUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ULC removed 1,483,125 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,470,043
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,440,203 shares (-39.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,414,591
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,135,978 shares (-48.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,933,699
