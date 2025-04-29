New Analyst Forecast: $CADE Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CADE. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $CADE.

$CADE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CADE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CADE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CADE forecast page.

$CADE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CADE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CADE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brett Rabatin from Hovde Group set a target price of $35.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $44.0 on 12/19/2024

$CADE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $CADE stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.