New Analyst Forecast: $CACI Given 'Market Perform' Rating

July 08, 2025 — 01:53 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CACI. CACI International gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $CACI.

$CACI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CACI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CACI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $513.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jonathan Siegmann from CACI International set a target price of $576.0 on 06/24/2025

$CACI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CACI stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CACI Insider Trading Activity

$CACI insiders have traded $CACI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • WILLIAM L JEWS sold 1,036 shares for an estimated $494,607
  • DEBORA A PLUNKETT sold 309 shares for an estimated $112,358

$CACI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 284 institutional investors add shares of $CACI stock to their portfolio, and 300 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 757,963 shares (+2128.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $278,111,783
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 402,361 shares (+26.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $147,634,298
  • BOSTON PARTNERS added 327,008 shares (+14514.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,985,775
  • RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 266,556 shares (+1254.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,804,727
  • FIL LTD added 241,158 shares (+2114.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,485,693
  • SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 217,476 shares (-85.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,796,293
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 215,910 shares (-91.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,221,697

