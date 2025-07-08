New Analyst Forecast: $CACI Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CACI. CACI International gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $CACI.

$CACI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CACI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CACI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $513.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jonathan Siegmann from CACI International set a target price of $576.0 on 06/24/2025

$CACI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CACI stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 01/31 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.

on 01/31 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/20.

on 03/20. REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/27 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/22, 02/18.

on 02/27 and 2 sales worth up to on 02/22, 02/18. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/11.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CACI Insider Trading Activity

$CACI insiders have traded $CACI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM L JEWS sold 1,036 shares for an estimated $494,607

DEBORA A PLUNKETT sold 309 shares for an estimated $112,358

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CACI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 284 institutional investors add shares of $CACI stock to their portfolio, and 300 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.