New Analyst Forecast: $CACI Given $475.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CACI. Tobey Sommer from Truist Financial set a price target of 475.0 for CACI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CACI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CACI forecast page.

$CACI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CACI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CACI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $475.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tobey Sommer from Truist Financial set a target price of $475.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $455.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Peter Arment from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $540.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Brian Gesuale from Raymond James set a target price of $475.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $450.0 on 12/12/2024

on 12/12/2024 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $557.0 on 12/02/2024

$CACI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CACI stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/20.

on 03/20. REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/27 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/22, 02/18.

on 02/27 and 2 sales worth up to on 02/22, 02/18. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/11.

on 02/11. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $50,000 on 01/31.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CACI Insider Trading Activity

$CACI insiders have traded $CACI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEBORA A PLUNKETT sold 309 shares for an estimated $112,358

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CACI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 281 institutional investors add shares of $CACI stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.