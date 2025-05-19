New Analyst Forecast: $CABA Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CABA. Guggenheim gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CABA.
$CABA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CABA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
$CABA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $CABA stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,839,014 shares (-79.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,547,034
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 1,662,401 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,302,425
- VR ADVISER, LLC removed 1,563,952 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,550,171
- SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC. removed 1,533,883 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,481,914
- CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. added 1,384,585 shares (+1384.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,917,650
- STEMPOINT CAPITAL LP removed 1,278,444 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,902,067
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,265,882 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,753,246
