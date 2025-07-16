New Analyst Forecast: $C Given $99.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $C. John McDonald from Truist Securities set a price target of 99.0 for C.

$C Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $C recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $C in the last 6 months, with a median target of $96.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $100.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $123.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Scott Siefers from Piper Sandler set a target price of $104.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 John McDonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $99.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Steven Alexopoulos from TD Cowen set a target price of $95.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $107.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Erika Najarian from UBS set a target price of $89.0 on 07/15/2025

$C Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $C stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $C stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 06/18.

on 06/18. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $50,000 on 03/24.

$C Insider Trading Activity

$C insiders have traded $C stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $C stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK MASON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 58,465 shares for an estimated $4,864,790

EDWARD SKYLER (Hd of Ent Svc & Public Affairs) sold 35,545 shares for an estimated $2,929,263

SYED SHAHMIR KHALIQ (Head of Services) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,451,124 .

. ANAND SELVAKESARI (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,433,146 .

. BRENT MCINTOSH (Chief Legal Off. & Corp. Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,624,453 .

. SARA WECHTER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,125 shares for an estimated $1,225,284 .

. JOHN CUNNINGHAM DUGAN sold 4,417 shares for an estimated $301,492

$C Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 990 institutional investors add shares of $C stock to their portfolio, and 854 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

