New Analyst Forecast: $C Given $84.0 Price Target

An analyst from Truist Financial set a price target of 84.0 for C.

$C Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $C recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $C in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $84.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Ebrahim Poonawala from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $78.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $91.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $82.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI set a target price of $64.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Kenneth Leon from CFRA set a target price of $73.0 on 10/15/2024

$C Insider Trading Activity

$C insiders have traded $C stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $C stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK MASON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 58,465 shares for an estimated $4,864,790

EDWARD SKYLER (Hd of Ent Svc & Public Affairs) sold 35,545 shares for an estimated $2,929,263

SYED SHAHMIR KHALIQ (Head of Services) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,451,124 .

. ANAND SELVAKESARI (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,433,146 .

. BRENT MCINTOSH (Chief Legal Off. & Corp. Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,624,453 .

. SARA WECHTER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,125 shares for an estimated $1,225,284 .

. PETER B. HENRY sold 13,000 shares for an estimated $909,674

$C Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 920 institutional investors add shares of $C stock to their portfolio, and 739 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

