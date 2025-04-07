New Analyst Forecast: $C Given $84.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $C. An analyst from Truist Financial set a price target of 84.0 for C.
$C Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $C recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $C in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $84.0 on 04/04/2025
- Ebrahim Poonawala from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $78.0 on 10/16/2024
- Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $91.0 on 10/16/2024
- Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $82.0 on 10/16/2024
- Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI set a target price of $64.0 on 10/16/2024
- Kenneth Leon from CFRA set a target price of $73.0 on 10/15/2024
$C Insider Trading Activity
$C insiders have traded $C stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $C stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK MASON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 58,465 shares for an estimated $4,864,790
- EDWARD SKYLER (Hd of Ent Svc & Public Affairs) sold 35,545 shares for an estimated $2,929,263
- SYED SHAHMIR KHALIQ (Head of Services) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,451,124.
- ANAND SELVAKESARI (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,433,146.
- BRENT MCINTOSH (Chief Legal Off. & Corp. Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,624,453.
- SARA WECHTER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,125 shares for an estimated $1,225,284.
- PETER B. HENRY sold 13,000 shares for an estimated $909,674
$C Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 920 institutional investors add shares of $C stock to their portfolio, and 739 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC removed 40,605,295 shares (-73.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,858,206,715
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 25,705,141 shares (+455.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,809,384,874
- FMR LLC added 7,863,718 shares (+29.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $553,527,110
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 6,831,969 shares (-85.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $480,902,297
- NORGES BANK added 6,611,226 shares (+31.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $465,364,198
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 6,433,746 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $452,871,380
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 4,010,301 shares (-43.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $282,285,087
