New Analyst Forecast: $BZ Given $18.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BZ. An analyst from Bernstein set a price target of 18.0 for BZ.
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BZ recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Bernstein set a target price of $18.0 on 03/12/2025
- Eddy Wang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $15.0 on 11/27/2024
- Ellie Jiang from Macquarie set a target price of $22.0 on 10/07/2024
$BZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $BZ stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC added 16,186,899 shares (+8519.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $223,379,206
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 11,950,467 shares (+636.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,916,444
- DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 6,980,780 shares (-63.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,334,764
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 6,513,563 shares (-91.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,887,169
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 6,471,901 shares (-50.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,312,233
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,157,905 shares (-47.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,579,089
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 2,891,329 shares (-57.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,900,340
