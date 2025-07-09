New Analyst Forecast: $BYRN Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BYRN. Roth Capital gave a rating of 'Buy' for $BYRN.

$BYRN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BYRN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025

$BYRN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BYRN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BYRN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matt Koranda from Roth Capital set a target price of $37.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Jeff Van Sinderen from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $39.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Matt Koranda from Roth MKM set a target price of $33.0 on 03/20/2025

$BYRN Insider Trading Activity

$BYRN insiders have traded $BYRN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN GANZ (President and CEO) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,468,520

LUAN PHAM (Chief Mktg and Rev Officer) sold 33,483 shares for an estimated $1,010,905

LISA WAGER (Corporate Secretary, CGO) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $367,293

HERBERT HUGHES sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $353,862

EMILY ROONEY purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $51,237

JOHN BRASSEUR (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 728 shares for an estimated $14,700

$BYRN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $BYRN stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

