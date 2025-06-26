New Analyst Forecast: $BXP Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BXP. BMO Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $BXP.

$BXP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BXP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/02/2025

$BXP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BXP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BXP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $85.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Richard Anderson from Wedbush set a target price of $70.0 on 01/02/2025

$BXP Insider Trading Activity

$BXP insiders have traded $BXP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BXP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HILARY J. SPANN (Executive Vice President) sold 12,379 shares for an estimated $891,535

DONNA D GARESCHE (EVP, Chief HR Officer) sold 2,143 shares for an estimated $145,453

$BXP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 300 institutional investors add shares of $BXP stock to their portfolio, and 322 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

