New Analyst Forecast: $BXMT Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BXMT. Douglas Harter from UBS set a price target of 20.0 for BXMT.

$BXMT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BXMT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BXMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Douglas Harter from UBS set a target price of $20.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $20.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $18.5 on 04/16/2025

$BXMT Insider Trading Activity

$BXMT insiders have traded $BXMT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BXMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHARINE A KEENAN (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,896 shares for an estimated $272,615 .

. HENRY N NASSAU purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $188,978

ANTHONY F. JR MARONE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,039 shares for an estimated $59,709 .

. MARCIN URBASZEK (Deputy Chief Financial Officer) sold 800 shares for an estimated $15,316

$BXMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $BXMT stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

