New Analyst Forecast: $BWXT Given $145.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BWXT. An analyst from Seaport Global set a price target of 145.0 for BWXT.

$BWXT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BWXT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BWXT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $142.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $145.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group set a target price of $140.0 on 01/10/2025

$BWXT Insider Trading Activity

$BWXT insiders have traded $BWXT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REX D GEVEDEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,625 shares for an estimated $4,900,232 .

. ROBERT L DUFFY (SVP and Chief Admin. Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $624,160

RONALD OWEN JR WHITFORD (SVP, General Counsel and Sec.) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $209,850

$BWXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 289 institutional investors add shares of $BWXT stock to their portfolio, and 234 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

