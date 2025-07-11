New Analyst Forecast: $BWMX Given $22.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BWMX. Eric Beder from Small Cap Consumer Research set a price target of 22.5 for BWMX.
$BWMX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $BWMX stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 1,353,534 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $11,708,069
- MMBG INVESTMENT ADVISORS CO. added 55,000 shares (+1.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $625,350
- CWA ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC added 25,221 shares (+49.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $286,762
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 18,705 shares (-36.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $212,675
- SANDIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LP removed 15,671 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $178,179
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 15,555 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $176,860
- VIDENT ADVISORY, LLC added 12,346 shares (+88.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $140,374
