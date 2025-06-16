Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $BWIN Given $50.0 Price Target

June 16, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BWIN. Charlie Lederer from BMO Capital set a price target of 50.0 for BWIN.

$BWIN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BWIN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BWIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $44.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Charlie Lederer from BMO Capital set a target price of $50.0 on 06/13/2025
  • Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $38.0 on 01/14/2025

$BWIN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BWIN stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$BWIN Insider Trading Activity

$BWIN insiders have traded $BWIN stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TREVOR BALDWIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 311,101 shares for an estimated $12,336,783.
  • LOWRY BALDWIN has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $11,726,713.
  • JAMES MORGAN ROCHE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 96,884 shares for an estimated $3,879,729.
  • DANIEL GALBRAITH (See Remarks) sold 39,207 shares for an estimated $1,568,280
  • SETH BALA COHEN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,789 shares for an estimated $688,602.

