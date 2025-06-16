New Analyst Forecast: $BWIN Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BWIN. Charlie Lederer from BMO Capital set a price target of 50.0 for BWIN.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BWIN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BWIN forecast page.

$BWIN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BWIN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BWIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $44.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Charlie Lederer from BMO Capital set a target price of $50.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $38.0 on 01/14/2025

$BWIN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BWIN stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $6,050,000 on 04/10, 02/07, 02/06.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$BWIN Insider Trading Activity

$BWIN insiders have traded $BWIN stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TREVOR BALDWIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 311,101 shares for an estimated $12,336,783 .

. LOWRY BALDWIN has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $11,726,713 .

. JAMES MORGAN ROCHE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 96,884 shares for an estimated $3,879,729 .

. DANIEL GALBRAITH (See Remarks) sold 39,207 shares for an estimated $1,568,280

SETH BALA COHEN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,789 shares for an estimated $688,602.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.