New Analyst Forecast: $BWB Given $18.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BWB. An analyst from Piper Sandler set a price target of 18.0 for BWB.

$BWB Insider Trading Activity

$BWB insiders have traded $BWB stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID B. JURAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $295,298 .

. JEFFREY D. SHELLBERG (EVP AND CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $295,066

DOUGLAS J. PARISH sold 5,750 shares for an estimated $86,529

JAMES S. JOHNSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,389 shares for an estimated $80,835 .

. JOSEPH M. CHYBOWSKI (PRESIDENT & CFO) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $46,530

THOMAS P. TRUTNA sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $30,260

MARY JAYNE CROCKER (EVP & CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER) purchased 330 shares for an estimated $6,896

$BWB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $BWB stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

