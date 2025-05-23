New Analyst Forecast: $BWA Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BWA. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $BWA.

$BWA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BWA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/18/2025

$BWA Insider Trading Activity

$BWA insiders have traded $BWA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TONIT M CALAWAY (EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 49,536 shares for an estimated $1,567,262 .

. VOLKER WENG (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,795 shares for an estimated $1,344,577 .

. STEFAN DEMMERLE (Vice President) sold 20,544 shares for an estimated $704,149

TANIA WINGFIELD (EVP & CHRO) sold 24,000 shares for an estimated $690,938

ISABELLE MCKENZIE (Vice President) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $166,250

$BWA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of $BWA stock to their portfolio, and 414 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

