New Analyst Forecast: $BWA Given $39.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BWA. David Leiker from Baird set a price target of 39.0 for BWA.

$BWA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BWA recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $BWA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Leiker from Baird set a target price of $39.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Colin Langan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $45.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $41.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $37.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $35.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Ronald Jewsikow from Guggenheim set a target price of $33.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $35.0 on 04/15/2025

$BWA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BWA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

$BWA Insider Trading Activity

$BWA insiders have traded $BWA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TONIT M CALAWAY (EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 49,536 shares for an estimated $1,567,262 .

. VOLKER WENG (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,795 shares for an estimated $1,344,577 .

. TANIA WINGFIELD (EVP & CHRO) sold 24,000 shares for an estimated $690,938

ISABELLE MCKENZIE (Vice President) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $166,250

$BWA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of $BWA stock to their portfolio, and 353 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

