New Analyst Forecast: $BWA Given $39.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BWA. David Leiker from Baird set a price target of 39.0 for BWA.
$BWA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BWA recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $BWA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Leiker from Baird set a target price of $39.0 on 07/11/2025
- Colin Langan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $45.0 on 07/01/2025
- John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $41.0 on 06/16/2025
- Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $37.0 on 05/22/2025
- Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $35.0 on 05/08/2025
- Ronald Jewsikow from Guggenheim set a target price of $33.0 on 04/22/2025
- Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $35.0 on 04/15/2025
$BWA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BWA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.
$BWA Insider Trading Activity
$BWA insiders have traded $BWA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TONIT M CALAWAY (EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 49,536 shares for an estimated $1,567,262.
- VOLKER WENG (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,795 shares for an estimated $1,344,577.
- TANIA WINGFIELD (EVP & CHRO) sold 24,000 shares for an estimated $690,938
- ISABELLE MCKENZIE (Vice President) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $166,250
$BWA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of $BWA stock to their portfolio, and 353 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 17,616,104 shares (+100.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $504,701,379
- INVESCO LTD. removed 5,423,962 shares (-79.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $155,396,511
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 3,500,606 shares (-66.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,292,361
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 2,590,236 shares (-21.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,210,261
- FIFTHDELTA LTD added 1,830,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,443,825
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 1,702,333 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,771,840
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,605,191 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,988,722
