New Analyst Forecast: $BVS Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BVS. Chase Knickerbocker from Craig-Hallum set a price target of 15.0 for BVS.
$BVS Insider Trading Activity
$BVS insiders have traded $BVS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK LEONARD SINGLETON (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 26,585 shares for an estimated $262,206.
- ROBERT E CLAYPOOLE (President and CEO) sold 28,786 shares for an estimated $261,952
- ANTHONY D'ADAMIO (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,801 shares for an estimated $154,099.
- KATRINA J CHURCH (SVP & Chief Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,373 shares for an estimated $61,993.
$BVS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $BVS stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 802,155 shares (+480.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,422,627
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 388,174 shares (+18.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,075,827
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 365,074 shares (-36.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,833,277
- PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 352,569 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,701,974
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 324,061 shares (-7.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,402,640
- INVESCO LTD. removed 323,850 shares (-94.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,400,425
- STATE STREET CORP added 310,694 shares (+45.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,262,287
