New Analyst Forecast: $BVS Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BVS. Chase Knickerbocker from Craig-Hallum set a price target of 15.0 for BVS.

$BVS Insider Trading Activity

$BVS insiders have traded $BVS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK LEONARD SINGLETON (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 26,585 shares for an estimated $262,206 .

. ROBERT E CLAYPOOLE (President and CEO) sold 28,786 shares for an estimated $261,952

ANTHONY D'ADAMIO (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,801 shares for an estimated $154,099 .

. KATRINA J CHURCH (SVP & Chief Compliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,373 shares for an estimated $61,993.

$BVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $BVS stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

