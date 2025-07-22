New Analyst Forecast: $BURL Given $316.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BURL. Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 316.0 for BURL.

$BURL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BURL recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $BURL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $310.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $316.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Laura Champine from Loop Capital set a target price of $305.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Michael Binetti from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $310.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $299.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $300.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Mark Altschwager from Baird set a target price of $325.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Matthew Boss from JP Morgan set a target price of $327.0 on 05/19/2025

$BURL Insider Trading Activity

$BURL insiders have traded $BURL stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BURL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER VECCHIO (Group President and CMO) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 6,838 shares for an estimated $1,644,873 .

. TRAVIS MARQUETTE (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 3,074 shares for an estimated $748,076 .

. STEPHEN FERRONI (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 450 shares for an estimated $108,625

$BURL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 250 institutional investors add shares of $BURL stock to their portfolio, and 300 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

