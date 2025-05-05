New Analyst Forecast: $BTSG Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BTSG. Ann Hynes from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 26.0 for BTSG.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BTSG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BTSG forecast page.

$BTSG Insider Trading Activity

$BTSG insiders have traded $BTSG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. WALGREENS sold 12,000,000 shares for an estimated $253,920,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BTSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $BTSG stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.