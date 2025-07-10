Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $BTDR Given $17.0 Price Target

July 10, 2025 — 02:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BTDR. Lucas Pipes from B. Riley Securities set a price target of 17.0 for BTDR.

$BTDR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BTDR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $BTDR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Brett Knoblauch from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $23.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Lucas Pipes from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $17.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $20.0 on 06/16/2025
  • John Todaro from Needham set a target price of $17.0 on 05/16/2025
  • Mark Palmer from Benchmark set a target price of $24.0 on 05/12/2025
  • Mike Colonnese from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $21.0 on 02/26/2025
  • Darren Aftahi from Roth MKM set a target price of $23.5 on 02/26/2025

$BTDR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $BTDR stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

