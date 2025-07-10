New Analyst Forecast: $BTDR Given $17.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BTDR. Lucas Pipes from B. Riley Securities set a price target of 17.0 for BTDR.
$BTDR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BTDR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $BTDR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brett Knoblauch from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $23.0 on 07/10/2025
- Lucas Pipes from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $17.0 on 07/10/2025
- Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $20.0 on 06/16/2025
- John Todaro from Needham set a target price of $17.0 on 05/16/2025
- Mark Palmer from Benchmark set a target price of $24.0 on 05/12/2025
- Mike Colonnese from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $21.0 on 02/26/2025
- Darren Aftahi from Roth MKM set a target price of $23.5 on 02/26/2025
$BTDR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $BTDR stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 3,710,993 shares (+5066.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,768,068
- YONG RONG (HK) ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 3,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,490,000
- TRIVEST ADVISORS LTD removed 2,237,248 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,754,899
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,384,571 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,225,761
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,288,760 shares (+154.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,379,750
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 1,240,261 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,951,504
- SONA ASSET MANAGEMENT (US) LLC added 1,202,648 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,619,381
