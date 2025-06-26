New Analyst Forecast: $BTAI Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BTAI. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Buy' for $BTAI.
$BTAI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BTAI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025
$BTAI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $BTAI stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 4,315,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,759,450
- UBS GROUP AG removed 1,276,893 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,592,092
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,187,466 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,410,555
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 380,608 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $772,634
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 311,965 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $633,288
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 199,010 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $403,990
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 104,972 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $213,093
