New Analyst Forecast: $BTAI Given $66.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BTAI. Elemer Piros from LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS set a price target of 66.0 for BTAI.

$BTAI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BTAI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BTAI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Elemer Piros from LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS set a target price of $66.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $8.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Elemer Piros from Rodman & Renshaw set a target price of $65.0 on 03/19/2025

$BTAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $BTAI stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

