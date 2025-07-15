New Analyst Forecast: $BTAI Given $66.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BTAI. Elemer Piros from LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS set a price target of 66.0 for BTAI.
$BTAI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BTAI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BTAI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Elemer Piros from LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS set a target price of $66.0 on 07/15/2025
- Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $8.0 on 06/23/2025
- Elemer Piros from Rodman & Renshaw set a target price of $65.0 on 03/19/2025
$BTAI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $BTAI stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 4,315,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,759,450
- UBS GROUP AG removed 1,276,893 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,592,092
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,187,466 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,410,555
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 380,608 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $772,634
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 311,965 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $633,288
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 199,010 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $403,990
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 104,972 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $213,093
