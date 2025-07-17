New Analyst Forecast: $BSY Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BSY. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $BSY.

$BSY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BSY in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 02/28/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BSY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BSY forecast page.

$BSY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BSY recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $BSY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kristen Owen from Oppenheimer set a target price of $59.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Jason Celino from Keybanc set a target price of $59.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Taylor McGinnis from UBS set a target price of $53.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $55.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $53.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Matthew Broome from Mizuho set a target price of $50.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Alexei Gogolev from JP Morgan set a target price of $45.0 on 04/09/2025

$BSY Insider Trading Activity

$BSY insiders have traded $BSY stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAYMOND B. BENTLEY has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $50,316,762 .

. KEITH A. BENTLEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 151,152 shares for an estimated $8,383,880 .

. GREGORY S BENTLEY (Executive Chair & President) sold 53,968 shares for an estimated $2,214,803

DAVID R. SHAMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 39,469 shares for an estimated $2,210,242 .

. BROCK BALLARD (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 12,363 shares for an estimated $557,269

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BSY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 221 institutional investors add shares of $BSY stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.