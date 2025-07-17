New Analyst Forecast: $BSY Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BSY. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $BSY.
$BSY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BSY in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025
- Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 02/28/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/27/2025
$BSY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BSY recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $BSY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kristen Owen from Oppenheimer set a target price of $59.0 on 07/17/2025
- Jason Celino from Keybanc set a target price of $59.0 on 07/07/2025
- Taylor McGinnis from UBS set a target price of $53.0 on 05/08/2025
- Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $55.0 on 05/08/2025
- Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $53.0 on 05/08/2025
- Matthew Broome from Mizuho set a target price of $50.0 on 04/15/2025
- Alexei Gogolev from JP Morgan set a target price of $45.0 on 04/09/2025
$BSY Insider Trading Activity
$BSY insiders have traded $BSY stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAYMOND B. BENTLEY has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $50,316,762.
- KEITH A. BENTLEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 151,152 shares for an estimated $8,383,880.
- GREGORY S BENTLEY (Executive Chair & President) sold 53,968 shares for an estimated $2,214,803
- DAVID R. SHAMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 39,469 shares for an estimated $2,210,242.
- BROCK BALLARD (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 12,363 shares for an estimated $557,269
$BSY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 221 institutional investors add shares of $BSY stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 2,697,330 shares (-97.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,112,962
- BESSEMER GROUP INC added 1,883,185 shares (+8187760.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,084,497
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 1,720,201 shares (-30.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,672,707
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,068,801 shares (+190.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,046,631
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 898,115 shares (+5.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,331,844
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 862,990 shares (+528.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,950,026
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 828,077 shares (-56.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,576,549
