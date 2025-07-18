New Analyst Forecast: $BSVN Given $55.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BSVN. Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a price target of 55.0 for BSVN.

$BSVN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BSVN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BSVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $55.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Brady Gailey from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $47.0 on 04/11/2025

$BSVN Insider Trading Activity

$BSVN insiders have traded $BSVN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HENRY LITCHFIELD (VP; General Counsel) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $207,683

DOUGLAS A HAINES (Reg. Pres. of West. OK & KS) purchased 1,433 shares for an estimated $57,191

$BSVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $BSVN stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

