New Analyst Forecast: $BSVN Given $55.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BSVN. Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a price target of 55.0 for BSVN.
$BSVN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BSVN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BSVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $55.0 on 07/18/2025
- Brady Gailey from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $47.0 on 04/11/2025
$BSVN Insider Trading Activity
$BSVN insiders have traded $BSVN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HENRY LITCHFIELD (VP; General Counsel) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $207,683
- DOUGLAS A HAINES (Reg. Pres. of West. OK & KS) purchased 1,433 shares for an estimated $57,191
$BSVN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $BSVN stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 91,972 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,562,995
- BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 60,200 shares (-25.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,332,148
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 57,540 shares (-64.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,229,099
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC removed 36,775 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,424,663
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 20,413 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $790,799
- TWIN LIONS MANAGEMENT LLC added 20,411 shares (+6.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $790,722
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 19,106 shares (+102.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $740,166
