Stocks
BSVN

New Analyst Forecast: $BSVN Given $55.0 Price Target

July 18, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BSVN. Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a price target of 55.0 for BSVN.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BSVN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BSVN forecast page.

$BSVN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BSVN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BSVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $55.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Brady Gailey from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $47.0 on 04/11/2025

$BSVN Insider Trading Activity

$BSVN insiders have traded $BSVN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • HENRY LITCHFIELD (VP; General Counsel) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $207,683
  • DOUGLAS A HAINES (Reg. Pres. of West. OK & KS) purchased 1,433 shares for an estimated $57,191

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BSVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $BSVN stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • INVESCO LTD. removed 91,972 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,562,995
  • BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 60,200 shares (-25.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,332,148
  • BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 57,540 shares (-64.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,229,099
  • SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC removed 36,775 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,424,663
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 20,413 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $790,799
  • TWIN LIONS MANAGEMENT LLC added 20,411 shares (+6.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $790,722
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 19,106 shares (+102.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $740,166

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

BSVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.