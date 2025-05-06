New Analyst Forecast: $BSAC Given 'Underperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BSAC. Santander gave a rating of 'Underperform' for $BSAC.
$BSAC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BSAC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Santander issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/01/2025
$BSAC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $BSAC stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP removed 1,249,045 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,556,988
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 895,019 shares (-82.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,880,058
- INCA INVESTMENTS LLC removed 848,663 shares (-55.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,349,516
- AGF MANAGEMENT LTD removed 402,889 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,598,486
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 263,567 shares (-9.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,009,327
- NS PARTNERS LTD removed 247,921 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,675,790
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 195,189 shares (+247.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,681,264
