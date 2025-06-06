New Analyst Forecast: $BSAC Given $24.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BSAC. Thiago Batista from UBS set a price target of 24.0 for BSAC.
$BSAC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $BSAC stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP removed 1,249,045 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,556,988
- CANDRIAM S.C.A. added 1,101,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,116,480
- INCA INVESTMENTS LLC removed 848,663 shares (-55.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,349,516
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 629,275 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,347,470
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 544,004 shares (-13.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,403,291
- AGF MANAGEMENT LTD removed 402,889 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,598,486
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 320,721 shares (-96.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,312,438
