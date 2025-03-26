New Analyst Forecast: $BRZE Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BRZE. An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 45.0 for BRZE.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BRZE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BRZE forecast page.

$BRZE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRZE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BRZE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $45.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Ross Compton from Macquarie set a target price of $39.0 on 12/10/2024

on 12/10/2024 Parker Lane from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $48.0 on 12/10/2024

$BRZE Insider Trading Activity

$BRZE insiders have traded $BRZE stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRZE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUSAN WISEMAN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 82,821 shares for an estimated $3,653,789 .

. MYLES KLEEGER (Pres & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 81,081 shares for an estimated $3,432,224 .

. ROGER H LEE sold 56,830 shares for an estimated $1,720,244

ISABELLE WINKLES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 38,321 shares for an estimated $1,379,650 .

. WILLIAM MAGNUSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,983 shares for an estimated $1,354,592 .

. PANKAJ MALIK (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,328 shares for an estimated $760,106 .

. JONATHAN HYMAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,140 shares for an estimated $451,410 .

. PHILLIP M FERNANDEZ has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $189,675 .

. FERNANDO MACHADO sold 1,377 shares for an estimated $42,205

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BRZE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $BRZE stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.