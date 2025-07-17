New Analyst Forecast: $BRY Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BRY. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $BRY.
$BRY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BRY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Johnson Rice issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025
$BRY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $BRY stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MEROS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,257,430 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,036,350
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,155,811 shares (+833.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,710,153
- UBS GROUP AG removed 821,619 shares (-66.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,637,396
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 719,845 shares (+12.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,310,702
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 527,463 shares (+82.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,693,156
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 444,155 shares (+46.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,425,737
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 430,897 shares (+107.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,383,179
