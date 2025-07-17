New Analyst Forecast: $BRX Given $29.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BRX. Haendel St. Juste from Mizuho set a price target of 29.0 for BRX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BRX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BRX forecast page.

$BRX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRX recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $BRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Haendel St. Juste from Mizuho set a target price of $29.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a target price of $29.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Greg McGinniss from Scotiabank set a target price of $29.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Caitlin Burrows from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $29.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Dori Kesten from Wells Fargo set a target price of $26.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Linda Tsai from Jefferies set a target price of $33.0 on 02/14/2025

on 02/14/2025 Simon Yarmak from Stifel set a target price of $31.25 on 02/11/2025

$BRX Insider Trading Activity

$BRX insiders have traded $BRX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN F SIEGEL (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $689,273.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of $BRX stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.