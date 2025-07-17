New Analyst Forecast: $BROS Given $84.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BROS. Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a price target of 84.0 for BROS.

$BROS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BROS recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $BROS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $84.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Sijie Lin from CICC set a target price of $80.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Christine Cho from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $75.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Logan Reich from RBC Capital set a target price of $83.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $63.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Chris O'Cull from Stifel set a target price of $82.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 David Tarantino from Baird set a target price of $72.0 on 05/08/2025

$BROS Insider Trading Activity

$BROS insiders have traded $BROS stock on the open market 148 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 148 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BROS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TRAVIS BOERSMA (Executive Chairman of Board) has made 0 purchases and 74 sales selling 5,000,000 shares for an estimated $359,955,490 .

. TRUST AGGREGATOR, LLC DM has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 3,069,572 shares for an estimated $219,373,650 .

. INDIVIDUAL AGGREGATOR, LLC DM has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 1,930,428 shares for an estimated $140,581,839.

$BROS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 271 institutional investors add shares of $BROS stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

