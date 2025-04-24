New Analyst Forecast: $BRKR Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BRKR. Cleveland Research gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $BRKR.

$BRKR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BRKR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 12/05/2024

$BRKR Insider Trading Activity

$BRKR insiders have traded $BRKR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK H LAUKIEN (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 5 purchases buying 120,000 shares for an estimated $6,032,398 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RICHARD A PACKER sold 3,350 shares for an estimated $193,682

THOMAS BURES (Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $23,697

$BRKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $BRKR stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

