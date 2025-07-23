New Analyst Forecast: $BRK/A Given $892120.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BRK/A. Brian Meredith from UBS set a price target of 892120.0 for BRK/A.

$BRK/A Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRK/A recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BRK/A in the last 6 months, with a median target of $833560.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $892120.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $775000.0 on 02/24/2025

