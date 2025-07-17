New Analyst Forecast: $BRCC Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $BRCC.

$BRCC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BRCC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 03/19/2025

$BRCC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRCC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BRCC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sarang Vora from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $4.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Leonid Timashev from DA Davidson set a target price of $3.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 George Kelly from Roth MKM set a target price of $2.5 on 03/05/2025

$BRCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $BRCC stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

