BRCC

New Analyst Forecast: $BRCC Given $2.0 Price Target

May 07, 2025 — 06:23 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BRCC. George Kelly from Roth Capital set a price target of 2.0 for BRCC.

$BRCC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRCC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BRCC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2.75.

Here are some recent targets:

  • George Kelly from Roth Capital set a target price of $2.0 on 05/07/2025
  • An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $4.0 on 03/05/2025
  • An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $3.0 on 03/05/2025

$BRCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $BRCC stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,637,357 shares (+1018.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,190,421
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,633,449 shares (-33.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,178,033
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 489,668 shares (-76.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,552,247
  • VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 473,763 shares (-95.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,501,828
  • D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 389,833 shares (+697.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,235,770
  • UBS GROUP AG added 382,191 shares (+1021.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,211,545
  • RIVERWATER PARTNERS LLC removed 330,889 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $691,558

