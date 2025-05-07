New Analyst Forecast: $BRCC Given $2.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BRCC. George Kelly from Roth Capital set a price target of 2.0 for BRCC.
$BRCC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRCC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BRCC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2.75.
Here are some recent targets:
- George Kelly from Roth Capital set a target price of $2.0 on 05/07/2025
- An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $4.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $3.0 on 03/05/2025
$BRCC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $BRCC stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,637,357 shares (+1018.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,190,421
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,633,449 shares (-33.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,178,033
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 489,668 shares (-76.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,552,247
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 473,763 shares (-95.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,501,828
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 389,833 shares (+697.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,235,770
- UBS GROUP AG added 382,191 shares (+1021.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,211,545
- RIVERWATER PARTNERS LLC removed 330,889 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $691,558
