New Analyst Forecast: $BRBR Given $63.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BRBR. Peter Grom from UBS set a price target of 63.0 for BRBR.
$BRBR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRBR recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $BRBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $63.0 on 07/17/2025
- Bill Chappell from Truist Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 07/02/2025
- John Baumgartner from Mizuho set a target price of $75.0 on 05/28/2025
- Brian Holland from DA Davidson set a target price of $85.0 on 05/27/2025
- Thomas Palmer from Citigroup set a target price of $80.0 on 05/07/2025
- David Palmer from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $82.0 on 05/07/2025
- Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $84.0 on 03/24/2025
$BRBR Insider Trading Activity
$BRBR insiders have traded $BRBR stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT V VITALE has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 368,334 shares for an estimated $28,089,135.
- DARCY HORN DAVENPORT (PRES. AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 11,200 shares for an estimated $664,964.
- ROBIN SINGH (CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFFCR PNC) sold 4,157 shares for an estimated $312,356
- DOUGLAS J CORNILLE (CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER PNC) sold 3,192 shares for an estimated $239,814
$BRBR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 221 institutional investors add shares of $BRBR stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AXIOM INVESTORS LLC /DE added 1,814,811 shares (+418.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $135,130,827
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 1,672,492 shares (-95.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $96,887,461
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 1,598,081 shares (+158.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,993,111
- LONDON CO OF VIRGINIA removed 1,323,750 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $98,566,424
- JUNTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,312,455 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,725,399
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,160,804 shares (-46.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $86,433,465
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 882,553 shares (+38.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,714,896
