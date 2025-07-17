New Analyst Forecast: $BRBR Given $63.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BRBR. Peter Grom from UBS set a price target of 63.0 for BRBR.

$BRBR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRBR recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $BRBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $63.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Bill Chappell from Truist Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 John Baumgartner from Mizuho set a target price of $75.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Brian Holland from DA Davidson set a target price of $85.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Thomas Palmer from Citigroup set a target price of $80.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 David Palmer from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $82.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $84.0 on 03/24/2025

$BRBR Insider Trading Activity

$BRBR insiders have traded $BRBR stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT V VITALE has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 368,334 shares for an estimated $28,089,135 .

. DARCY HORN DAVENPORT (PRES. AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 11,200 shares for an estimated $664,964 .

. ROBIN SINGH (CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFFCR PNC) sold 4,157 shares for an estimated $312,356

DOUGLAS J CORNILLE (CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER PNC) sold 3,192 shares for an estimated $239,814

$BRBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 221 institutional investors add shares of $BRBR stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

