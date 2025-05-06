New Analyst Forecast: $BR Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BR. Needham gave a rating of 'Buy' for $BR.

$BR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BR forecast page.

$BR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$BR Insider Trading Activity

$BR insiders have traded $BR stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY C GOKEY (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 107,680 shares for an estimated $25,464,508 .

. THOMAS P CAREY (Corporate VP) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 26,467 shares for an estimated $6,058,232 .

. DOUGLAS RICHARD DESCHUTTER (Co-President ICS) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,185 shares for an estimated $5,325,817 .

. CHRISTOPHER JOHN PERRY (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,357 shares for an estimated $5,259,034 .

. ROBERT N DUELKS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,890 shares for an estimated $2,108,668 .

. LAURA MATLIN (CVP, Deputy GC and CCO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,324 shares for an estimated $1,674,506 .

. BRETT KELLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,442 shares for an estimated $1,308,257 .

. MAURA A. MARKUS sold 3,880 shares for an estimated $880,835

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 492 institutional investors add shares of $BR stock to their portfolio, and 444 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.