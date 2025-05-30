New Analyst Forecast: $BOX Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BOX. An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 45.0 for BOX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BOX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BOX forecast page.

$BOX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BOX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BOX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $45.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $38.0 on 03/05/2025

$BOX Insider Trading Activity

$BOX insiders have traded $BOX stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BOX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL J LEVIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 187,498 shares for an estimated $6,138,116 .

. DYLAN C SMITH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 78,000 shares for an estimated $2,481,596 .

. OLIVIA NOTTEBOHM (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 33,548 shares for an estimated $1,072,442 .

. AARON LEVIE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $646,240 .

. ELI BERKOVITCH (VP Chief Acct Ofr & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,984 shares for an estimated $558,986.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BOX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of $BOX stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.