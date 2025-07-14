Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $BORR Given 'Neutral' Rating

July 14, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BORR. BTIG gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $BORR.

$BORR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $BORR stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FIL LTD removed 11,593,801 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,390,424
  • ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD removed 4,620,754 shares (-37.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,119,451
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 3,700,147 shares (+134.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,103,321
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,471,979 shares (+1025.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,603,634
  • ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,748,241 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,018,647
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 2,683,411 shares (-65.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,876,670
  • MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,960,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,292,619

