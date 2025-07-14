New Analyst Forecast: $BORR Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BORR. BTIG gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $BORR.
$BORR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $BORR stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD removed 11,593,801 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,390,424
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD removed 4,620,754 shares (-37.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,119,451
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,700,147 shares (+134.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,103,321
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,471,979 shares (+1025.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,603,634
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,748,241 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,018,647
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 2,683,411 shares (-65.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,876,670
- MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,960,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,292,619
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.