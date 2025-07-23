Stocks
BOOT

New Analyst Forecast: $BOOT Given $175.0 Price Target

July 23, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BOOT. Corey Tarlowe from Jefferies set a price target of 175.0 for BOOT.

$BOOT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BOOT recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $BOOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $180.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Corey Tarlowe from Jefferies set a target price of $175.0 on 07/23/2025
  • Ashley Owens from Keybanc set a target price of $195.0 on 07/22/2025
  • Matthew Boss from JP Morgan set a target price of $207.0 on 05/27/2025
  • Steven Zaccone from Citigroup set a target price of $180.0 on 05/16/2025
  • Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $184.0 on 05/15/2025
  • Jason Haas from B of A Securities set a target price of $173.0 on 05/15/2025
  • Jonathan Komp from Baird set a target price of $180.0 on 05/15/2025
$BOOT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BOOT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BOOT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$BOOT Insider Trading Activity

$BOOT insiders have traded $BOOT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BOOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL A LOVE (CHIEF RETAIL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,154 shares for an estimated $645,283.
  • LAURIE MARIE GRIJALVA (CHIEF MERCHANDISING OFFICER) sold 2,438 shares for an estimated $391,713

$BOOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of $BOOT stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

