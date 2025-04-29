New Analyst Forecast: $BOOT Given $162.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BOOT. An analyst from Piper Sandler set a price target of 162.0 for BOOT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BOOT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BOOT forecast page.

$BOOT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BOOT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BOOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $178.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $162.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $155.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Jeremy Hamblin from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $178.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $210.0 on 01/10/2025

$BOOT Insider Trading Activity

$BOOT insiders have traded $BOOT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BOOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES GRANT CONROY (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 106,076 shares for an estimated $14,365,217 .

. JOHN HAZEN (INTERIM CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,311 shares for an estimated $965,481.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BOOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of $BOOT stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.