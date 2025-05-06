New Analyst Forecast: $BOOM Given $8.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BOOM. Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 8.5 for BOOM.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BOOM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BOOM forecast page.
$BOOM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $BOOM stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VOSS CAPITAL, LP added 709,413 shares (+229.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,214,185
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 667,429 shares (+325.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,905,603
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 277,705 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,041,131
- COOKE & BIELER LP added 210,234 shares (+12.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,770,170
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC removed 196,500 shares (-32.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,444,275
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 196,289 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,442,724
- BRIDGE CITY CAPITAL, LLC removed 115,028 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $845,455
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.