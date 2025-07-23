Stocks
BOKF

New Analyst Forecast: $BOKF Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

July 23, 2025 — 10:22 am EDT

July 23, 2025 — 10:22 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BOKF. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $BOKF.

$BOKF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BOKF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

$BOKF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BOKF recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $BOKF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $110.0 on 07/23/2025
  • Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $115.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Benjamin Gerlinger from Citigroup set a target price of $100.0 on 07/02/2025
  • David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $105.0 on 05/21/2025
  • Peter Winter from DA Davidson set a target price of $114.0 on 04/23/2025
  • Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $110.0 on 04/23/2025
  • Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $100.0 on 04/09/2025
$BOKF Insider Trading Activity

$BOKF insiders have traded $BOKF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BOKF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • STEVEN BANGERT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $580,630.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BOKF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $BOKF stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

