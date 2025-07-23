New Analyst Forecast: $BOKF Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BOKF. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $BOKF.
$BOKF Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BOKF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BOKF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BOKF forecast page.
$BOKF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BOKF recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $BOKF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $110.0 on 07/23/2025
- Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $115.0 on 07/08/2025
- Benjamin Gerlinger from Citigroup set a target price of $100.0 on 07/02/2025
- David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $105.0 on 05/21/2025
- Peter Winter from DA Davidson set a target price of $114.0 on 04/23/2025
- Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $110.0 on 04/23/2025
- Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $100.0 on 04/09/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $BOKF Data Alerts
Sign Up
$BOKF Insider Trading Activity
$BOKF insiders have traded $BOKF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BOKF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN BANGERT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $580,630.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BOKF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $BOKF stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 165,184 shares (+39.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,203,913
- FREESTONE GROVE PARTNERS LP removed 128,941 shares (-63.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,429,205
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 121,939 shares (+77.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,699,946
- UBS GROUP AG added 103,110 shares (+71.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,738,906
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 90,948 shares (+3.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,472,234
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 80,077 shares (+320308.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,340,019
- STATE STREET CORP removed 66,181 shares (-7.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,892,751
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.