New Analyst Forecast: $BOKF Given $105.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BOKF. An analyst from Raymond James set a price target of 105.0 for BOKF.
$BOKF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BOKF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BOKF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $105.0 on 04/22/2025
- Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $115.0 on 01/08/2025
$BOKF Insider Trading Activity
$BOKF insiders have traded $BOKF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BOKF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN BANGERT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $688,902.
$BOKF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $BOKF stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 289,094 shares (-86.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,774,056
- CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. removed 250,000 shares (-23.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,612,500
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 248,954 shares (-61.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,501,153
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 184,261 shares (+80.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,614,583
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 136,833 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,565,872
- UBS GROUP AG added 120,468 shares (+527.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,823,818
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 116,413 shares (+10.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,392,163
