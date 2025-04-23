New Analyst Forecast: $BOKF Given $105.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BOKF. An analyst from Raymond James set a price target of 105.0 for BOKF.

$BOKF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BOKF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BOKF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $105.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $115.0 on 01/08/2025

$BOKF Insider Trading Activity

$BOKF insiders have traded $BOKF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BOKF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN BANGERT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $688,902.

$BOKF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $BOKF stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

