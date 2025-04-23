Stocks
BOH

New Analyst Forecast: $BOH Given 'Underweight' Rating

April 23, 2025 — 06:33 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BOH. Barclays gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $BOH.

$BOH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BOH in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/22/2025
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 10/29/2024

$BOH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BOH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BOH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Andrew Liesch from Piper Sandler set a target price of $66.0 on 10/29/2024
  • Jeff Rulis from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $74.0 on 10/29/2024

$BOH Insider Trading Activity

$BOH insiders have traded $BOH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BOH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PATRICK M MCGUIRK (Vice Chair and CAO) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $150,160
  • MATTHEW EMERSON (Vice Chair) sold 1,355 shares for an estimated $97,925
  • TARYN L SALMON (Vice Chair) sold 449 shares for an estimated $33,661

$BOH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $BOH stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Stocks mentioned

BOH

