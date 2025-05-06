New Analyst Forecast: $BNTX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BNTX. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $BNTX.

$BNTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BNTX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/19/2024

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 11/08/2024

$BNTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BNTX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BNTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $131.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $145.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Cory Kasimov from Evercore ISI set a target price of $125.0 on 11/19/2024

on 11/19/2024 Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners set a target price of $121.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Chris Shibutani from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $137.0 on 11/08/2024

$BNTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $BNTX stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

