New Analyst Forecast: $BNTX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BNTX. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $BNTX.
$BNTX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BNTX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/19/2024
- Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 11/08/2024
$BNTX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BNTX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BNTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $131.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $145.0 on 04/01/2025
- Cory Kasimov from Evercore ISI set a target price of $125.0 on 11/19/2024
- Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners set a target price of $121.0 on 11/13/2024
- Chris Shibutani from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $137.0 on 11/08/2024
$BNTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $BNTX stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,401,547 shares (+22.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $159,706,280
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 894,556 shares (+1932.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,934,656
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 694,691 shares (+18892.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,258,562
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 620,466 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,702,100
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 614,297 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,999,143
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 433,388 shares (+632.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,384,562
- UBS GROUP AG added 406,072 shares (+330.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,271,904
