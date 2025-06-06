New Analyst Forecast: $BNTX Given $112.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BNTX. Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners set a price target of 112.0 for BNTX.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BNTX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BNTX forecast page.
$BNTX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BNTX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BNTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $123.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners set a target price of $112.0 on 06/02/2025
- Asad Haider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $110.0 on 05/29/2025
- Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $134.0 on 05/14/2025
$BNTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $BNTX stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 694,691 shares (+18892.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,258,562
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 581,173 shares (+94.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,921,613
- INVESCO LTD. added 558,389 shares (+643.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,846,902
- FMR LLC removed 418,065 shares (-5.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,068,998
- FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 403,447 shares (-86.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,737,883
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 373,660 shares (+218.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,025,479
- GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC added 367,872 shares (+130.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,498,424
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.