New Analyst Forecast: $BNTX Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BNTX. Asad Haider from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 110.0 for BNTX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BNTX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BNTX forecast page.

$BNTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BNTX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BNTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $134.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Asad Haider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $110.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $134.0 on 05/14/2025

$BNTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $BNTX stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.