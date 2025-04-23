New Analyst Forecast: $BMY Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BMY. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $BMY.
$BMY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BMY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025
- Daiwa issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BMY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BMY forecast page.
$BMY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BMY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BMY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $59.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $61.0 on 11/12/2024
$BMY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BMY stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$BMY Insider Trading Activity
$BMY insiders have traded $BMY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAMIT HIRAWAT (EVP,Chief Med.Offr.,Drug Dev.) has made 2 purchases buying 3,653 shares for an estimated $200,055 and 0 sales.
- CHRISTOPHER S. BOERNER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $110,096
- PHIL M HOLZER (SVP and Controller) sold 700 shares for an estimated $38,930
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BMY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,094 institutional investors add shares of $BMY stock to their portfolio, and 1,031 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 18,093,184 shares (+23.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,023,350,487
- FMR LLC removed 13,829,790 shares (-30.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $782,212,922
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 12,711,872 shares (-62.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $718,983,480
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 12,011,983 shares (+59.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $679,397,758
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 10,913,708 shares (+701.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $617,279,324
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 7,692,600 shares (-80.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $435,093,456
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 5,827,317 shares (+3880.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $329,593,049
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.