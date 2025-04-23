New Analyst Forecast: $BMY Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $BMY. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $BMY.

$BMY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BMY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Daiwa issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024

$BMY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BMY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BMY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $59.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $61.0 on 11/12/2024

$BMY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BMY stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$BMY Insider Trading Activity

$BMY insiders have traded $BMY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMIT HIRAWAT (EVP,Chief Med.Offr.,Drug Dev.) has made 2 purchases buying 3,653 shares for an estimated $200,055 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER S. BOERNER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $110,096

PHIL M HOLZER (SVP and Controller) sold 700 shares for an estimated $38,930

$BMY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,094 institutional investors add shares of $BMY stock to their portfolio, and 1,031 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

